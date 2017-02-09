VIDEO: Horn noise from Shoreham Port disturbs residents

Residents whose sleep was interrupted in the early hours of Saturday have received an apology from Shoreham Port for the ‘severe disturbance.’

Complaints were received of a fog horn being repeatedly sounded during the night and again on Sunday morning.

Cecile Gridley, one of the residents disturbed by the noise

The first disturbance came at around 3am, according to Gardner Road, Fishersgate, resident Cecile Gridley.

The 74-year-old said: “It went on and on and woke me up.

“It woke all the neighbours up too – it was very, very loud.”

Sophie Passmore of St. Andrew’s Road, Portslade, filmed the sound from her home at around 10.50am on Sunday (February, 5).

She said ‘extremely loud, long, vibrating noise’ woke up her jetlagged husband.

Shoreham Port apologised for the ‘severe disturbance.’

A spokesperson said: “A ship had an intermittent problem with its equipment and could not locate the problem.

“The Port has been advised that they have now fixed the fault.”

