VIDEO: Home destroyed in fire caused by Christmas tree

An elderly couple in their eighties have been taken to hospital after their Christmas tree set on fire earlier today (December 25) which caused their home to be destroyed.

Firefighters were called to the house fire after 1pm in Durrington Hill near the A27 Arundel Road.

Adrian Murphy, Area Commander from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed the couple had been taken to hospital following the fire which had ‘catastrophic consequences’.

He added: “The couple were demonstrating traditional candles to their grandchildren when their tree set alight and this resulted in them losing their home.

“The Christmas tree fire resulted in the total loss of the bungalow – if you catch a Christmas tree on fire, they are spectacular and they turn into a huge ball of fire.

“It would have involved the whole room very quickly, fortunately the victim is the house and no one was fatally hurt.”

The 'catastrophic' fire was caused by candles on a Christmas tree. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The couple are believed to be of German decent and were demonstrating a traditional German Christmas to their grandchildren.

The Area Commander confirmed the fire caused the roof of the small bungalow to collapse and flames were coming out of every room upon arrival.

The couple were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns before being taken to Worthing Hospital, he added.

The road temporarily closed earlier due to the fire and disruption is still expected.

An elderly couple have been taken to hospital following the blaze. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokeswoman from Sussex Police confirmed police were assisting the fire brigade with traffic control and slow signs have been placed because of smoke on the road.

