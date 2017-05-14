VIDEO: Firefighters tackle Worthing flat fire

A Worthing resident was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation last night after a fire broke out at a block of flats, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Two crews from Worthing responded to a called at 12.10am following reports of smoke issuing from a building at Portland Road.

WORTHING FIRE PORTLAND RD 00.30HRS 14/05/17 Pic by Eddie Mitchell

Residents were evacuated from the three-storey block and one resident was treated for smoke inhalation before being conveyed to hospital, a fire spokesperson confirmed.

Firefighters tackled the blaze using two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, one hydrant and one positive pressure ventilator.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed that crews left the scene at 1.20am and the fire is being treated as accidental.

WORTHING FIRE PORTLAND RD 00.30HRS 14/05/17 Pic by Eddie Mitchell

WORTHING FIRE PORTLAND RD 00.30HRS 14/05/17 Pic by Eddie Mitchell