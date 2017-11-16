VIDEO: Firefighters tackle fierce Sussex house fire

A person has been taken to hospital following a house fire earlier yesterday evening, the fire service have confirmed.

The ground floor of the terraced property was destroyed in the blaze, which saw a call to fire services at 4.15pm.

Firefighters helped one person get clear of the flames. Pictures and video: Eddie Howland

The fire broke out in Boston Road in Haywards Heath

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters helped one person to get out of the home, who was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

It was later confirmed the fire was started accidentally.

Four crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill were called to the incident.

Picture: Eddie Howland

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, three jets and two hose reels to put of the flames, with most teams stood down by 6.10pm. The last engine left at about 8.09pm last night.

Of the two-storey house, the ground floor was destroyed and the upper floor has heat and smoke damage, the fire service confirmed.