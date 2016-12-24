VIDEO: Fire at Worthing care home

Footage of a fire last night at a care home in Worthing shows emergency services at the scene in St Bololph’s Road.

The video by Eddie Mitchell of the fire at Hollywynd Rest Home at around 10pm shows firefighters using breathing apparatus to enter the building.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews rescued three people and six residents were evacuated, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

One person was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation, but no one else was harmed, the fire spokesperson added.

