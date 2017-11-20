VIDEO: 'Fantastic’ new playground opens at Shoreham school

A ‘fantastic’ new play area at a Shoreham school, put together thanks to the hard work of parents, pupils and staff, was officially opened on Friday (November 17).

The climbing castle and adventure trail at St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, was opened by Tim Loughton MP for East Worthing and Shoreham.

The new castle in the playground

Mr Loughton described the new playground equipment as ‘fantastic’ and told delighted pupils they had the second biggest castle in West Sussex – after Arundel castle.

He led a countdown from ten which ended in a big cheer to signal the official opening of the grounds.

Members of the Parent Teacher Association had spent years fundraising for the new equipment, which was installed over the course of one day during the summer holidays.

Parents, carers, staff and children came into school to prepare the ground and put the castle together, enjoying a free barbeque as a reward for their hard work.

Tim Loughton MP came to open the new facilities

The completion of the playground was the final stage of extensive building work at the primary school, which has seen it expanded from a one form entry school to two.

Andy Lincoln, acting headteacher, said of the new equipment: “It’s a way to reward the children after going through 18 months of building work and shows how they were amazingly resilient.

“All the parents worked together and the children chose the design – it was their thoughts and their ideas.

“The children absolutely love it.”

At the new adventure trail

He thanked all the parents for their fundraising work, which included holding summer and Christmas fairs.

Shoreham Port was also thanked for their donation which helped the school fund safety flooring underneath the equipment.

Katie MacAllister, marketing and communications manager at Shoreham Port, said: “The team at St Nicolas and St Mary’s worked so hard on the playground over the summer and we were so pleased to be able to help them complete the project.

“Playgrounds are a vital part of school life and it is fantastic to see the flooring laid and the castle being enjoyed by the pupils.”

The trail links the two ends of the school