Video: Exodus Travels announces three-year sponsorship with parkrun UK

Today sees the announcement of parkrun UK securing three years of funding to continue to support Sussex parkrun, bringing local communities together and to celebrate the great outdoors.

Every Saturday morning hundreds of thousands of people across the UK pull themselves out of bed to run five kilometres at 9am.

parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5-kilometre (3.1 miles) run that take place in open spaces all around the UK, including various sites across Sussex – co-ordinated by volunteers, meaning sponsorship is essential to ensure this event remains free.

It allows the public to keep fit whilst enjoying the outdoors and their local community.

In the UK alone, over 450 parkruns are held every Saturday and over a million people have taken part in the UK. There is also 170 2k junior parkruns for 4-14 year olds every Sunday.

The first parkrun took place in Bushy Park, Teddington in London on 2nd October 2004.

A total of 13 runners joined founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt for the inaugural event. The idea has now spread far and wide and parkrun has an international family of two million registered walkers, runners and volunteers, and it’s growing every week.

parkruns are open to all – you can run, jog or walk the course, regardless of your age or fitness level, or you can volunteer. Everyone is encouraged to participate, from those completing their first 5k to regulars who turn up trying to beat their own PB.

parkruns are socially-focused and place a strong emphasis on bringing communities together. They provide the perfect opportunity to create inclusive, welcoming communities and foster long-lasting friendships.

Nick Pearson, CEO from parkrun said: “We are delighted to partner with adventure holiday specialists, Exodus Travels, to keep our community thriving – so if you fancy some physical activity, volunteering or just want to socialise with fellow locals, join in one of the parkrun events near you.”

Pete Burrell, Managing Director at Exodus Travels said: “The goal behind the partnership is to ensure that parkrun remains free and easily accessible to everyone. I’ve had such a wonderful experience with my local parkruns, and want everyone to be able to be a part of parkrun’s open and friendly community.”

For more about parkrun go to their website http://www.parkrun.org.uk/