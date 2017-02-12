VIDEO: Dog of the week – Teddy

Tranquil Teddy dreams of a laid-back lifestyle.

The four-year-old greyhound is chilled out and always pleased to see people.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is looking for a relaxing home where Teddy can snooze the day away in a cosy bed and enjoy some home comforts.

Rehoming centre manager said: “Teddy will need to be the only pet in the home so that he receives all the attention. He would prefer be in a house where teens are aged 15 plus.

“This greyhound enjoys the quieter side of life and will be happiest in walking areas that are not too busy or hectic – beach walks would be perfect for this laid-back boy.

“Teddy would make a great companion and is built for a cosy home life but he would really love to spend time with his special someone out and about exploring, too.”

Contact the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

