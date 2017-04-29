VIDEO: Dog of the week – Seamus

Border collie Seamus is a keen explorer and loves to be out and about.

Long walks at the beach and paddling in the sea are particular favourites with the five-year-old and Seamus adores playing with other dogs, too.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Seamus is a loveable boy with a sensitive nature. Once a bond has been built, he loves to show you his affection and he’ll be right by your side for a cuddle.

“Although he would enjoy meeting up with other doggy chums for walks, he would prefer to be the only pet in the household so that he can relish all of the attention.”

Seamus is looking for someone with a similar disposition who has a laid-back lifestyle and enjoys the quieter side of life.

Call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 for more information.

