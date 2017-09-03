VIDEO: Dog of the week – Pippa

Eight-year-old Pippa is a laidback Staffordshire bull terrier cross.

Pippa enjoys the peaceful side of life - lazy afternoons on the sofa and relaxing walks in quiet areas.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Taking a trip out in the car will be no problem for this loveable lass — she enjoys a car journey as it sends her off to sleep.

“Although it may take Pippa some time to build a bond initially, once she knows you, she’ll love nothing more than to be right by your side for a fuss.

“Her loyal and affectionate nature means she’s in search of forever friend who’ll always have time to keep her company.”

Pippa would like to be the only pet in the household but can share the home with teenagers aged 16 and over.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576.