VIDEO: Dog of the week – Patch

A typical terrier, six-year-old Patch is always on the go.

Running about and chasing after toys is a firm favourite, so a game of fetch will be a great way to bond.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Patch can by shy at times, though once given the time he needs to come out of his shell, his cheeky character will start to shine through.

“He would be happiest sharing his space with teenagers aged 16 and over.”

A quiet, peaceful home life and a settled routine is needed, with Patch being the only pet in the household.

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.