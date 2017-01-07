VIDEO: Dog of the week – Oscar

Clever Oscar is eager to meet new people and will cheekily nudge people for a fuss.

The two-year-old male collie will need owners who are calm and gentle, as sudden movements or rough play cause concern.

Being a leggy lad, Oscar needs plenty of exercise

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This beautiful boy is extremely smart and has responded well to training with his canine carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

“Being a leggy lad, Oscar needs plenty of exercise and a garden of his own to stretch his legs in. His mind is as busy as his body, so lots of mental stimulation is a must.

“He loves human company, so he is looking for someone who is around to get him settled into his new home before building up the duration left slowly.”

Oscar is looking for a home with children aged 14 and over, and cannot live with cats but another dog would be considered.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 for more information.

