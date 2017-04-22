VIDEO: Dog of the week – Millie

Stealing the hearts of those who meet her, Millie is an adorable dog with a sensitive nature.

The five-year-old crossbreed will make a wonderful, loyal companion, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Rehoming centre manager Tracey Rae said: “This loveable lady has a longing for home life. She loves to snuggle up next you on the sofa and would relish the comforts of a family home of her own.

“Once she has built up a bond, Millie adores affection. Despite her love of a tranquil lifestyle, she has an active side and her puppy side comes out when play time arrives.”

Millie enjoys being out and about exploring and will need a home with access to quiet walking areas.

More a fan of human company than four-legged friends, Millie would prefer to be the only pet in the household and have a garden to play in. Any children should be age 12 years and over.

Telephone 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

