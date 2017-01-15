VIDEO: Dog of the week – Millie

Sensitive soul Millie is looking for a home with owners who enjoy long walks in rural areas.

The six-year-old collie crossbreed is a playful dog and loves toys.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “She is vocal and likes to chat when she plays. Once Millie gets to know you, she loves snuggling and becomes very affectionate.

“She is not completely comfortable in the company of other dogs, so she will need to be walked in quieter places. Millie has started socialising with other dogs and she could possibly live with a calm canine companion.”

Millie would need an enclosed garden to play in and can live with children aged 12 and over, but not with cats.

Millie is looking for someone with the time and patience to support the training needs.

Contact the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

