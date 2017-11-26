VIDEO: Dog of the week – Mike

Labrador cross Mike is a big softy, often found cuddling up to a teddy bear.

The six-year-old takes time to get to know people but relishes attention and has an affectionate nature once trust is built.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “With the biggest brown eyes and the hugest of hearts, Mike is an endearing chap who you’re bound to fall in love with.

“With a desire for constant companionship, Mike is looking for a family who will always have time to keep him company. He’d like to live in an adult-only, multi-person household and could potentially live with a calm-natured canine chum.

“This sensitive soul enjoys the more peaceful side of life and is best suited to a relaxed lifestyle, without too many visitors.

“Mike would benefit from exploring in quieter walking areas where he can relax and play to his heart’s content.”

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.