VIDEO: Dog of the week – Marty

Jack russell terrier Marty oozes as much character as intellect.

This clever 18-month-old enjoys playing with toys and going for long walks in the countryside but needs an owner who can continue basic training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Despite being lots of fun, Marty enjoys his own space too, so he would like a relatively quiet, adult-only home without visiting children.

“Initially, Marty would like his new family to be around for most of the time while he adjusts to his new surroundings.

“This smart fellow would like to be the only pet in the home so he can have lots of one-on-one time with his owner. Marty would love a garden to call his own.”

Contact the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

