VIDEO: Dog of the week – Maddie

Maddie is a spirited seven-year-old and loves playing games.

The lurcher enjoys the company of people and a popular pastime is playing with favourite toy Ted.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Maddie is a sweet and endearing lady looking for an owner who will be around for most of the time.

“Maddie is an affectionate girl who loves nothing more than snuggles with you on the sofa. She can live with children aged ten years plus.”

Maddie would benefit from being the only pet in the home.

A keen traveller, Maddie really loves car journeys and would like to be taken to remote walking areas, to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Maddie’s perfect home would have a big secure garden with high fencing.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576.