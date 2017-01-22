VIDEO: Dog of the week – Maddie

Playful Maddie loves to be around people and would like an owner who can be there most of the time.

The seven-year-old lurcher gets really excited about travelling in a car, especially when accompanied by favourite toy Ted the bear.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Maddie’s perfect home would have a big secure garden with high fencing, so she can play games and run around to her heart’s content.

“This lovely lady needs to be the only pet at home and she would like her new family to take her to quiet, rural walking areas, where she can enjoy some down time.”

Partial to snuggles on the sofa, Maddie is comfortable around children aged ten and over.

Telephone the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Shoreham Herald Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.