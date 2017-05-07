VIDEO: Dog of the week – Kylie

With the energy of a beagle and cheekiness of a terrier, crossbreed Kylie has a character that is hard not to love.

Active in nature, Kylie is hoping to find owners who have plenty of time for lots of long walks and are willing to do fun training for mental and physical stimulation.

This sociable one-year-old adores other dogs and is seeking a home with the company of a canine chum. The ideal abode would be a quiet, multi-owner household with teenagers aged 14 years plus and a garden.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Despite Kylie’s cheerful disposition, she also has a timid side. Therefore, it may take her some time to build a bond with unknown people and feel settled in new environments.

“Once given the time to come out of her shell, this sweet girl will be an affectionate and loyal companion.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.