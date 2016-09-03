VIDEO: Dog of the week – Kimi

Kimi is missing home comforts and is not used to spending time alone.

A home with multiple owners who will have lots of time to give would be ideal.

The ten-year-old male crossbreed would like to be able to sleep in the bedroom at night, so there is a person close by for comfort.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager and Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Kimi is a true gent who cannot wait to find his forever home. He came into our care through no fault of his own and is really missing his home comforts.

“He is comfortable around teens aged 16-plus and would like his own garden. He is unable to live with cats or caged animals as he is very cheeky and has high chase drive.

“Kimi has not had much contact with dogs previously and is just starting to make new doggy friends but would prefer quieter walks at present so he can relax and enjoy himself. He could live with the right calm female doggy pal.

“Kimi is a smashing chap and will make a loyal pal. He would love to relax with you in front of the TV and snuggle up on the sofa.”

Contact the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

