VIDEO: Dog of the week – Katie

Katie is a sweet and sensitive collie seeking an owner with a calm and quiet lifestyle.

The nine-month-old’s confidence is growing day-by-day, thanks to the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre.

Manager Tracey Rae said: “Katie can be fairly shy, however her friendly character doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Although Katie is gaining confidence, her delicate nature means she would best be suited to a peaceful home where she can settle in at her own pace.

“A sensitive soul, Katie prefers to be walked in rural areas, away from traffic.

“This striking girl will need to live with a fellow canine chum who can help show her the ropes, although she could not share her home with cats.”

Katie would love a garden and will need a home were residents and visitors are aged over 16.

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576.

