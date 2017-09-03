VIDEO: Dog of the week – Joey

Cheeky chappie Joey has a fun and enthusiastic character that keeps Dogs Trust Shoreham staff thoroughly entertained.

Playful in nature, the lovable three-year-old has bundles of energy and is particularly fond of soft and squishy toys.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Super smart Joey is looking for a special someone who has lots of time for him and will enjoy continuing his ongoing training.”

The active terrier cross would love to be taken on lots of fun walks in quieter areas and will need a garden. Best suited to an adult-only household, Joey would like to be the only pet.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576.