Five-year-old Jasper has a playful character and is partial to a game of fetch.

The crossbreed is a sensitive dog that adores human interaction once a bond has been built.

A home with a garden in a quiet location with minimal visitors is needed.

Jasper much prefers the company of two-legged friends, so would like to be the only pet in the household but can live with teenagers over the age of 16.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292.