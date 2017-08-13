VIDEO: Dog of the week – Jake

Charismatic collie Jake has come on leaps and bounds since arriving at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Having an inquisitive nature, the sensitive four-year-old is always eager to learn new things and enjoys being out and about exploring.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “He would ideally love a home within a few minutes’ walk of the nearest park.

“When he’s not off on an adventure, he loves nothing more than to chill out by your side at home—nudging you for the occasional fuss.”

Jake is seeking understanding owners with a laidback lifestyle, in a peaceful home with a garden.

Jake is happy to live with teenagers aged 16 and over and would like to share the home with another dog, as it would help build confidence.

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576.