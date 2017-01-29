VIDEO: Dog of the week – Harley

Crossbreed Harley is full of life and vitality so needs owners with a passion for exploring.

Always eager to run around in green fields, Harley loves long walks and travels well in a car, so there is plenty of scope.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “A lover of food, this clever boy enjoys working out food puzzles, such as Kongs, which helps to keep him mentally stimulated.

“Keen to have all the attention on him, Harley is looking for an active home where he is the only pet.

“Although he has a four-legged friend who he walks with at the rehoming centre, Harley can become a little over-stimulated around other dogs so he will need to be walked in quieter areas.”

Harley can live with a family over the age of 16.

Contact the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

