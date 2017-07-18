VIDEO; Dog of the week – Flame

Bright border collie cross Flame enjoys nothing more than learning new things.

This smart five-year-old has been having fun learning new tricks with staff and volunteers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Manager Tracey Rae said: “Flame can be shy when initially meeting new people, so he is looking for an understanding owner who can help build his confidence.

“Once Flame develops a bond with you, his sweet and friendly character shines through and he is lots of fun to be around.”

Despite his bouncy and active nature, Flame is seeking a calm and settled lifestyle. The ideal home would be in a rural location with the promise of long, muddy adventures.

Although Flame likes to meet up with other dogs when out and about, it would be best to be the only pet in an adult-only home, without too many visitors.

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for full details.