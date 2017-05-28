Search
Created with Sketch.

VIDEO: Dog of the week – Ellie

Ellie the Elephant is finally ready to pack her trunk and bid farewell to her canine carers

Ellie the Elephant is finally ready to pack her trunk and bid farewell to her canine carers

0
Have your say

Nicknamed Ellie the Elephant by Dogs Trust Shoreham staff, this mastiff cross is a bit clumsy but loveable, with a big heart.

The one-year-old is playful and puppy-like in nature but lacks confidence and takes time to build up a bond.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Ellie adores canine chums and loves to meet up with them on play dates. In her new home, she could potentially live with another larger-sized male dog and will need a suitable garden space to run about in.

“Although she has made a lasting impression on all of the staff at the rehoming centre, Ellie the Elephant is finally ready to pack her trunk and bid farewell to her canine carers.”

An adult-only home without too many visitors is needed. Telephone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.