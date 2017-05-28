VIDEO: Dog of the week – Ellie

Nicknamed Ellie the Elephant by Dogs Trust Shoreham staff, this mastiff cross is a bit clumsy but loveable, with a big heart.

The one-year-old is playful and puppy-like in nature but lacks confidence and takes time to build up a bond.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Ellie adores canine chums and loves to meet up with them on play dates. In her new home, she could potentially live with another larger-sized male dog and will need a suitable garden space to run about in.

“Although she has made a lasting impression on all of the staff at the rehoming centre, Ellie the Elephant is finally ready to pack her trunk and bid farewell to her canine carers.”

An adult-only home without too many visitors is needed. Telephone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.