VIDEO: Dog of the week – Denzel

An intelligent terrier cross with a cheeky nature, Denzel oozes character.

Popular among staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham, the loveable three-year-old adores human company.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Despite Denzel’s seemingly confident exterior, he also has a sensitive side.

“He’d best be suited to a peaceful, adult-only home with a garden of his own to roam about in.

“Always keen to be out and about, this energetic boy would appreciate being taken to quieter walking areas rather than busy parks. Active owners who could spoil Denzel with lots of fun adventures would be perfect for him.”

Although happy to share his home with cats, Denzel be the only dog in the household.