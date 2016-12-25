VIDEO: Dog of the week – Chloe

Toys, games and treats are the way to Chloe’s heart.

The two-year-old female Australian kelpie is friendly and gentle but would benefit from some basic training.

Chloe is a gorgeous dog and easy to fall in love with, says Dogs Trust Shoreham

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham said: “She will ask for affection once she knows you.

“She’s a lively girl with a busy nature and will benefit from some basic training in a calm new home. She’ll need plenty of physical and mental stimulation and will need a garden of her own at home to stretch her legs in.”

Chloe will need consistently calm handling in her new home, so a household with older teens is best. Any other dog in the home would need to be a steady, positive role model.

Tracey added: “Chloe can become a little overwhelmed by new or busy situations, so walking areas need to be quiet initially, to give her the time and space to become a more confident girl.

“She’ll want plenty of company, too, so she needs new owners with lots of time to get her settled in before building her leaving times up slowly.

“Chloe is a gorgeous dog, who is very easy to fall in love with. She’s keeping her paws crossed for a forever home that can give her the input and love that she needs.”

Call the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.shorehamherald.co.uk/christmas/