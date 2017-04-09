VIDEO: Dog of the week – Charlie

Endearing character Charlie arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham slightly lacking in confidence.

The pomeranian has become a little bolder but still has a sensitive nature, so a relaxed lifestyle, walking in areas away from the hustle and bustle of busy towns, would be best.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He is making quite an impact on those who meet him. His perfect match would be with a patient human who will take things slow and build up a bond gradually.”

The new owners will need to continue positive reward-based training to help boost Charlie’s confidence further.

The seven-year-old is best suited to a quiet home with a family aged 18-plus and an enclosed garden.

Charlie is friendly with other dogs while out walking but would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Telephone the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 0300 303 0292 for more information.

