VIDEO: Dog of the week – Boogie

Boogie is a bold beagle that likes to be heard.

An active family would be perfect, though Boogie is happiest with those aged over 15.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Cheeky yet endearing, Boogie is a beautiful boy with a bold character. Typical of his Beagle nature, he likes to be heard, so he’s looking for owners who will embrace his chatterbox tendencies.

“A fantastic walker on his lead, the lively lad loves to be out and about — he especially enjoys using his nose to explore new places.

“Boogie is a bulky boy but is doing well with his weight loss programme. He’d like to find a supportive, special someone who could help motivate him in loosing a few extra pounds.”

Boogie could potentially live with another similar-natured canine and would also be able to share with confident cats.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.