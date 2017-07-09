VIDEO: Dog of the week – Benny

Benny is a charismatic lurcher that never fails to put a smile on the face of staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

When not lying upside down, sprawled out on a sofa, the toy enthusiast is pulling apart squeaky or fluffy toys.

Full of love and life, this six-year-old can be enthusiastic when greeting people and enjoys receiving attention from humans.

Benny is looking to be the only pet in a home with teenagers aged 16 years and over.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “The energetic lad would love active owners who have the time to take him out and about exploring – ideally in quiet areas.

“He travels well in a car and would enjoy driving to rural areas for an adventure. It is essential that Benny has his own enclosed garden with high fencing so he can burn off some steam.”

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for full details.