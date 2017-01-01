VIDEO: Dog of the week – Angel

Angel is easily spooked by noise and movement so is looking for a quiet home.

The ten-month-old female collie cross struggles with lots going on at once so the new owners would need to provide relaxation exercises and fun basic training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Angel is a gorgeous girl, whose friendly greeting won’t fail to make you smile. Angel will be a very loyal companion in her new home, with the potential to learn lots of new things. She already knows sit and high paw wave.”

Plenty of mental stimulation, such as puzzle games, are needed, as well as lots of exercise in quiet walking areas, where Angel can relax more easily.

The home will need to be with adults and older teens only, as things need to be calm and sensible. Angel is unable to live with cats or small furries and would benefit from being the only dog in the home.

Tracey added: “Angel loves company, so she’s looking for someone who is around to totally settle her in before building up leaving times very gradually. She also needs her own garden so she can stretch her legs at home.

“When things get a bit much for Angel, a massage can calm her down. It makes her all soppy and sleepy.

“Angel is a beautiful dog and will become a wonderful companion when given the right support and training in her new home.”

Contact the Brighton Road centre on 01273 452576.

