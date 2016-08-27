VIDEO: Dog of the week – Angel

Angel might be seven years old but that does not stop the terrier cross from being fun and active.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham said: “Don’t be fooled by her age, Angel she acts much younger and would suit owners who enjoy long walks.

“She is a very sweet girl who enjoys having a fuss. She would make a great buddy to relax on the sofa with at home.

“She is a smashing girl and will make a really fun addition to her new home as she has so much love to give.”

Angel is looking for a home with teens aged 14-plus and owners who have plenty of time to spare. An enclosed garden is needed and quite walking areas are advised, as Angel prefers human company to mixing with dogs.

Angel is a real water baby and loves to visit the beach to play in the water.

Contact the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.

