VIDEO: Charities Christmas sale

Charities set up stalls at Shoreham Methodist Church on Saturday for the annual Christmas sale.

The church, in Brunswick Road, opened its doors to a variety of charities, both local and national, for the sale of all things Christmassy.

Stallholders at the Annual Charities Christmas Sale at Shoreham Methodist Church. Photo by Derek Martin DM17100855a

Jackie Gillespie, from the church, said: “I believe this became an annual event way back in the early 1980s and we have invited so many charities over the years, some of whom still take part nowadays.”

Among the charities taking part this year were Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, the Royal British Legion and 4Sight.

Jane Blatcher, left, and Peggy Silverson from the RNLI DM17100837a