Veteran shares navy memories with residents at care home

A Steyning veteran has been sharing his Royal Navy memories with his fellow care home residents.

83 year old John Mundy first joined up more than 66 years ago, and he now lives at Shaw healthcare’s Croft Meadow care home in Steyning. Here, he gave a moving talk to fellow residents and staff about his career which has taken him all over the globe. Originally from Surrey, John signed up on October 21 1951 at just 17 and a half years of age.

John Mundy (second from left) with his Navy pals

He said: “It was hard to get a job back then. I miss all the moving around of the Navy and the comradeship of all my friends there. The Navy really taught me the value of friendship.”

Throughout his career in the Navy, he visited Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, Italy, Malta, Caribbean, West Indies, Falkland Islands, crossing the Equator and the Arctic several times.

John said: “I started off as a stoker and by the time I retired, I was an engineer. I spent time on three ships and a submarine. I really enjoyed my time stationed in Malta best of all. One of my favourites memories from my time in the Navy is when our ship was sent to the Arctic for cold water trials – but when we got there, it just wasn’t cold enough!”

John is married to Audrey Mundy who also resides at Croft Meadow. They have three children, two boys and a girl.

John with his display

Sharalee Thrumble, care home manager for Croft Meadow, said: “The residents really enjoyed John’s presentation. We invited family, friends and of course our residents to listen. We even had a sing song with John leading a round of “What will we do with the drunken sailor?”. John was very proud to talk and answer questions. As a resident John is a real character and likes to tease staff and have a joke. We created this display to increase residents’ self-esteem and promote what active lives they used to live as people can forget. John summed it all up best by saying “I wish everyday was like this” so we are hoping to do this again in the near future.”

