Vehicle auction raises thousands for hospice

A grand total of £22,000 has been raised for Chestnut Tree House, thanks to the Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) annual charity auction and the generosity of the south coast motor trade.

SVA received fantastic support from the region’s motor trade with donations of part exchange cars from Yeomans Group, Frosts, Tates, Caffyns Volkswagen, Newton Honda, Dinnages, H.A. Fox and Harwoods. The cars were all quickly snapped up on the special Monday night sale. In addition to the generous donations, for every charity vehicle auctioned, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions added a further £200 to the sale price, with no additional auction fees.

The money raised in this years’ auctions has enabled total donations from the auction to reach £87,388 since Shoreham started supporting the hospice in 2011.

In its seventh year the auction has raised funds for the charity, and the funds will go towards the care for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The hospice offers several types of support which includes; end of life care, psychological and bereavement support and short-break care.

SVA sales manager Catherine Stone, who has led this campaign since Shoreham began supporting The Chestnut Tree House in 2011 said: “We are extremely grateful and touched by the generosity of the motor trade in Sussex and surrounding areas. We couldn’t believe that for the second year running we managed to raise over £20,000 for such an amazing charity. We are speechless!”