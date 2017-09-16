Used vehicles for children’s hospice

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) is calling on all south coast used vehicle dealers and consumers to donate any unwanted running vehicles or part-exchanges to its charity auction for Chestnut Tree House.

The annual auction will take place on Monday, November 6, and SVA is looking for help to beat last year’s astounding total of over £25,000. The auction is looking for all running cars, regardless of age, shape and size, with or without an MOT, from dealers across Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to raise funds for the Arundel-based children’s hospice. No non-runners.

Last year, Yeomans Group, Frosts, Tates, Caffyns Volkswagen, Newton Honda, Dinnages, H.A. Fox, Peter Cooper Group and Harwoods were among the dealers involved in helping SVA reach 2016’s fundraising figure.

Catherine Stone, who has led this campaign since SVA began supporting Chestnut Tree House in 2011 said: “Our first charity car auction raised £2,000 and gradually grew to £15,000 in 2015. Last year’s staggering achievement of over £25,000 was unbelievable. ”

For every charity vehicle auctioned, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions will add a further £200 to the sale price, with no additional Auction fees. Anyone with a car to gift to the charity auction can email catherine@shorehamvehicleauctions.com or call 01903 851200.

