Use blue lights when fishing at night, Shoreham anglers advised

Anglers are being reminded to use blue lights instead of the standard white lights when fishing off of the East and West Arms of Shoreham Port at night – or risk losing access to the area.

The advice comes after numerous recent incidents where anglers have caused issues for navigational safety by not adhering to the blue light agreement, a port spokesman said.

The blue lights initiative was launched in 2016, after several vessel Masters reported that bright lights were blinding their vision as they approached or departed the harbour entrance.

The initiative was supported by the angling community, the spokesman said.

If the problem persists, the port warns it will be forced to close access to the private land on the arms to the public.

Julian Seaman, harbour master and director of marine operations, said: “Our number one priority is navigational safety.

“We are striving to keep the breakwaters open at night for the angling community and we hope that all anglers who wish to fish at night will respect the measures in place by using blue lights at night when fishing.

“But we will be left with no choice but to close them if the problem continues.”

Reg Phillips, of the Angling Trust Sussex Marine Region, said: “We have seen families all enjoy a day’s fishing together, welcomed anglers forming new clubs and raised money for charity on these Harbour arms.

“This whole experience is a privilege granted to us free of charge.

“It is so disappointing to find that too many of us are still prepared to risk losing this iconic venue by ignoring a small but very important request by the port.

“This is our last chance so please use blue lights during the hours of darkness or we will lose the venue for everyone.”