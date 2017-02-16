UPDATED: Warehouse ‘rubbish fire’ confirmed as arson

A fire which occured at a derelict warehouse in Sompting earlier today (February 16) has been confirmed as an arson attack.

Two fire engines attended the warehouse in Halewick Road at around 4.45pm, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.

No injuries have been reported following the blaze. PICTURE: Eddie Mitchell

The spokesman confirmed the fire is being treated as arson and said no injuries had been reported.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed the blaze was being treated as arson but officers were not required to attend the ‘small rubbish fire’.

The fire occured earlier today (February 16). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Two fire engines attended the blaze. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

