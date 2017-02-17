UPDATED: All lanes open on A24 following broken down bus

All lanes on the A24 are now open following a broken down bus earlier this morning (February 17).

Traffic has returned to normal following the earlier incident which had blocked one lane on the A24 London Road northbound, between Findon and Washington.

Police also attended the scene.

