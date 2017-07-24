UPDATE: Spanish student remains in ‘critical condition’ after Shoreham collision

Police have renewed their witness appeal after a Spanish language student, 15, was critically injured in a collision with a truck in Shoreham on Friday (July, 21).

Police were called to the incident between Saltings roundabout and Shoreham High Street at 1.20pm and the road remained closed for nearly four hours.

A259 SHOREHAM RTC PEDSTRIAN V LORRY SUS-170721-152758001

The pedestrian, a 15-year-old language student from Spain, was taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in London with serious multiple injuries.

She remained in a critical condition on Monday morning, police confirmed.

Her family has been informed and has travelled to the UK to see her.

The driver of the black Mercedes HGV, a 55-year-old man from Portsmouth, was uninjured in the incident, according to police.

Sergeant Anthony Crisp, said: “Police would like to thank local residents and drivers for their patience during this road closure.

“We would still like to speak to any members of the public who may have any information in relation to the crash.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Grimsby.