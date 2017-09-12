UPDATE: Six engines tackle Shoreham bungalow fire

Six fire engines are tackling a fire at a bungalow in Shoreham, a spokesman has confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the bungalow in Kingston Close, Shoreham, at 1.50pm, the spokesman said.

By 3pm, six fire engines were at scene, tackling the flames with six breathing apparatus, two jets, one hose reel and one hydrant, the spokesman confirmed.

“Steady progress is being made,” the spokesman said.

The bungalow is alight in the ground floor as well as the roof space.

The building is currently under renovation and there were no reports of anyone inside at the time, according to the spokesman.

More to follow.