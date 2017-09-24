UPDATE: School coaches may have been affected in cement works inferno

A number of coaches used for school transport routes may have been affected in the Shoreham old cement works fire.

Parents received an email from Steyning Gramar School earlier today (September 24), advising them to make alternative arrangements in getting their children to school tomorrow.

The email has been shared on the Storrington Village Group Facebook page and reads: “Some of you may have heard the news this morning that there was a major fire at the Old Shoreham Cement Works in the early hours of this morning, resulting in a number of buses being burnt out.

“A number of the coaches used by West Sussex County Council for school transport routes are stored here overnight.

“Having spoken to a representative from West Sussex County Council, they are currently liaising with other bus companies to establish whether replacement vehicles can be put in place for tomorrow morning – however, they cannot provide an assurance that this will be the case at this early stage.

“As a result, they have asked that we contact parents to advise them of the current situation so that they can start to make alternative arrangements for getting their children to school tomorrow in the event that a solution is not found.”

The school has said the following routes are affected: 702, 706, 713, 721, 723, 733, 735.

Firefighters were called to the huge blaze in Upper Beeding, between the A238 and the River Adur, at 2.30am this morning (September 24), after receiving reports of buses on fire.

Six fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which had ripped through 23 coaches, completely destroying 19. Read our original story here.