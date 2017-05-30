UPDATE: Road reopened following two-car accident

A two-car accident partially blocked a road in Durrington earlier this morning (May 30).

Police were called to the accident which happened in Titnore Lane.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said no injuries had been reported and the road had been reopened at 9.09am.

