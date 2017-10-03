Update on airshow crash inquests

The West Sussex coroner has received an update from Sussex Police with regard to their ongoing investigation into the Shoreham airshow crash.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield said police have informed her that progress has been made in the investigation and told her a further update would be given to her by the end of November.

Eleven men died in the airshow crash in August, 2015.

Ms Schofield said: “In accordance with the Direction given at the Pre Inquest Review Hearing on 20 June 2017 Sussex Police have provided me with an update on their ongoing investigation on 29 September 2017.

“Whilst progress is being made, there is no further information to be given out at this time and a further update will be provided to me on 30 November 2017.

“The families of the deceased are being kept informed.”

Ms Schofield added the full inquest was still set to be heard in September, 2018.

A third pre-inquest review will take place on Wednesday, January 24, at Crawley Coroner’s Court.

Ms Schofield said the inquest may have to be suspended if the CPS decides to bring criminal charges.

The mem who died in the air crash were:

Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76, from Brighton

Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton

Anthony David Brightwell, 53, from Hove

Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton

Matthew Wesley Jones, 24, from Littlehampton

James Graham Mallinson, 72, from Newick

Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23, from Goring

Mark Alexander Reeves, 53, from Seaford

Jacob Henry Schilt, 23, from Brighton

Richard Jonathan Smith, 26, from Hove

Mark James Trussler, 54, from Worthing

They were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015.