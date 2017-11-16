UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with serious burns after house fire

A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious burns following a house fire in Sussex yesterday.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman confirmed the man had been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Fire crews were called to the house fire in Sussex yesterday (November 15)

He said: “We attended the scene and were joined by the air ambulance service who attended in one of their road vehicles.

“A man suffering from serious burns was treated before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Fire crews were called to the fire in Boston Road, Haywards Heath, at 4.15pm yesterday (November 16). Read our original story here.

The ground floor of the terraced property in Boston Road was completley destroyed in the blaze,

Picture: Eddie Howland

The upper floor in the two-storey house was damaged by heat and smoke.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters helped one person get out of the home, who was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

It was later confirmed the fire was started accidentally. Read our story here.

Four crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill were called to the incident.

The last fire engine left at about 8.09pm last night.