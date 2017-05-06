UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from river

A man has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the river Adur this afternoon (May 6).

Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station was called to the incident at about 5pm.

A spokesman for the station said a man had been pulled from the river by a member of the public.

He was brought back to the station by crews for treatment and has since been taken to hospital for further checks, the spokesman added.

The team also rescued another man from the water in East Worthing a few hours before.

