UPDATE: Man arrested following incident outside bar

A man has been arrested after another man was injured outside Bar Ten in Worthing in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 5).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man was apparently pushed out of a queue and collided with a passing vehicle shortly before 1am on Sunday.

“Officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Goring-by-Sea on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was subsequently bailed until Thursday, 23 March while enquiries continue.

“The victim, a 29-year-old man from Lancing, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he was treated for a wrist injury.

“The vehicle involved, a Vauxhall Vivaro taxi, was being driven by a 60-year-old man from Lancing.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 64 of 05/02.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

They can also email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101.

