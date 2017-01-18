UPDATE: IKEA link fuelled as first look at homes plans looms

Latest plans for potential development of a Lancing floodplain will go on show later this month – with rumours linking IKEA to the village continuing to circulate.

A public exhibition will be held on January 27 and 28, giving residents a chance to have their say on proposals for New Monks Farm.

Furniture giant IKEA refused to rule out a move to the site last year, confirming it was looking at sites in West Sussex for a new store.

A spokesman for IKEA told the Herald a statement was expected on Friday.

The site was previously earmarked for around 600 homes and 10,000 square metres of commercial space.

It is included as a site suitable for development in Adur District Council’s local plan, which will be examined by a government inspector at a series of public hearings from January 31.

Critics of potential development are expected to address the examination to call for it to be excluded from the plan.

But New Monks Farm Development Limited, now owned by Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, believes issues including flood risk can be overcome.

Rumours of a link to IKEA have been further fuelled after the owners called for the level of commercial space to be increased.

Documents submitted to the council ahead of the local plan hearings requests the expected level of commercial space –10,000 square metres – be increased to 35,000 square metres.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited said: “Our proposed scheme provides significant community and economic benefits and we are looking forward to hearing people’s views and comments prior to the submission of our planning application”.

The exhibition will be held at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham.

It will take place between 2pm and 8pm on Friday 27 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday 28.

The owners confirmed this morning (Wednesday, January 18) that an additional consultation would be held at Lancing Parish Hall on Wednesday, February 1 between 4pm and 8pm.

The development company and its advisors will be on hand to answer questions residents have.

The Adur local plan hearings are expected to last two weeks.